House Committee Chairman on Environment Resist Threat

From Sanusi Muhammad

Disturbed by the ongoing probe of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment related to several scandals bedeviling the Ecological Fund Office and National Agency for Greater Green Wall (NAGGW), concerned criminals for fear of exposure and subsequent prosecution, have mounted pressure on the chairman of the House Committee, Sama’ila Haruna Dabo to compromise and issue them a clean bill of health against his oath of allegiance to Nigeria and the tenets of transparency and probity.

An investigation reveals that one of the affected shameless and ungodly culprits had the guts and courage to reach out to about three serving state governors for their intervention for her soft landing while intensifying her threats to Dabo who happens to hail from the same locality in Bauchi State with the suspected criminal.

An impeccable source close to the suspect revealed that the ongoing probe may open other cans of worms that may finally indict the suspect in several scandals including awards of bogus contracts and payments of non-existing projects.

“Our former boss is having sleepless nights. We are disturbed by the ongoing probe because we know the end result. We may have to forfeit several assets and various sums of money if we are finally indicted. We are in a mess”

A close source to the House Committee chairman who pleaded for anonymity said: “The committee is not out to witch hunt, anyone but to expose those hitherto hidden scandals and submit its report to the House for further action. The chairman has received several threats in the course of the probe that has not changed his stand on the assignment

“No matter who is found to have been involved in shortchanging Nigerians will be exposed and made to cough out what belongs to Nigerians. We cannot continue the journey on the path of dishonesty and deceit. Those that soiled their hands should be ready for a defence of their misdeeds

“The media should extend support to the committee in the task of correcting the ills bedeviling the society. Criminals garbed in public service attire cannot continue to retard our development through corrupt practices”.