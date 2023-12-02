Anambra TOAN Launches 6,000 POS Machines To Check Revenue Theft. Sets Up Enforcement Team Against Touting

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Anambra state Chapter of Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria TOAN has launched over 6,000 Point Of Service machines to checkmate lost of revenue in the union.

This is coming as the body in it’s determination to fight the activities of touts , and hoodlums within it’s membership.

Recall that the body has been severally accused of perpetrating touting and cult killings as well as illegal taxation in the past , a development that has been a source of concern to it.

Speaking at the launching and introduction of the POS Machines the state Chairman of the association Bar Sylvester Obiora said;

“To marks the beginning of the transformation of TOAN in Anambra state and it’s operations with what we have introduced”

“This is in line with the policy of Gov Charles Soludo in introducing digital payments instead of manual and we have keyed into it and we want to use this as a test case to prove to government that we can also replicate this in our dealings with the state government and also help it to fight revenue theft in the state”

“Also with what we have now the issue of infiltrators in our association and those touts and Hoodlums would be on check”

“Meanwhile we have set up enforcement teams in all the units in the state to fight against hoodlums and touts and by the next two months you all would witness the positive results” he said.

Also speaking the National President of TOAN Mr Augustine Akpe noted that it is a new dawn for the body in Anambra state going by the resolution of the lingering crisis in the area.

Akpe explained that by his launching of the POS Machines it goes to send signals to the state government that the association is not an assemblage of touts but gentlemen that have visible means of livelihood.

Former member that represented Onitsha North 2 state constituency and former House Committee Chairman on Transport Mr Edward Ibuzor admonished the members to see themselves as major stakeholders in the Transportation sector adding that members should join hands to fight the menace of touts in the state