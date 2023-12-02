8.4 C
Cabinet Dissolution : Uneasy Calm Within Uzodimma’s Appointees As Story Of Further Sack Circulate In Imo

Gov Hope Uzodimma's Successful Reelection: A Story Of Mandate Renewal - By Hon. Collins Ughalaa KSC
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

More Appointees of Imo State Government are likely going to be sanctioned over alleged misconduct in office and embezzlement of election logistics funds.

According to a top government official, the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has resolved to suspend and sack all his Appointees that engaged in dirty deals and extortion.

This filtered few days after the Governor’s sledge hammer fell on few appointees as they were withdrawn from their services for committing offence.

Our correspondent gathered from different quarters that the Governor’s hammer will hit appointees that refused to turn a new leaf.

Those to face the latest suspicion are appointees who formed illegal task force, diversion of govt IGR and alleged extortion, also a grapevine source further revealed that a good number of the appointees misbehaved during the last guber election and right now, they are avoiding the Governor because of what they did.

Few APC party leaders who spoke under strict annonimity to our correspondent complained of sabotage by some of the Government Appointees who embezzled funds made for Election logistics.

They that its time for Governor Hope Uzodinma to completely dissolve his cabinet and flush out the bad eggs who are bringing bad image to the Shared Prosperity mantra government.

The Impartial Observers learnt that the Governor has started his appraisal, after gathering all information between now and the end of December, he will then desolve his cabinet.

The Sole Administrators of the 27 Local Government Areas will go before ending of December 2023 after which the Governor will call for Local Government Election, source revealed.

This development is said to have created serious panic within Uzodimma’s Appointees and party Chieftains who allegedly refused to account for funds tagged “Election Intervention Funds” shared among the 27 Local Government Areas of the state and polling Units.

……………

More Details Follows In Our Subsequent Bulletin

