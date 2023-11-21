Panegyrics As Soludo’s Commissioner Donates Sports Kits to Anambra East Youths, Hailed by Local Women

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In a strategic move aimed at fostering unity and propelling grassroots sports development, Anambra State Commissioner for Power and Water Resources, Engr. Julius Chukwuemeka, has joined forces with the leadership of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra East. The move resonated with their gearing up to launch the much-anticipated Inter-Ward Football Championship, a groundbreaking initiative set to encompass all 15 political wards in the region.

The initiative took a significant leap forward over the weekend as Commissioner Chukwuemeka, during a ceremony at his Aguleri-Otu residence, handed over comprehensive football sporting kits to the youth leaders of Anambra East Wards.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner said beyond the objective of bolstering sports within the local government, his primary goal is also to foster a sense of camaraderie and mutual understanding among the youth across the various communities of Anambra East.

Engr. Julius, who himself is also a youth, described the championship as not only a sports event, but also as a platform to promote social cohesion and community engagement. He highlighted the transformative power of sports in bringing people together and creating a positive impact on society, especially among the youths.

The Commissioner took a moment to highlight the transformative works of the APGA-led Government in Anambra State under Governor Chukwuma Soludo. He underscored the government’s commitment to promoting activities of his Ministry and supporting Anambra youths to be self-reliant.

During the handover ceremony, Commissioner Chukwuemeka also urged the youths to take good advantage of the sporting opportunity, while also emphasizing the potential for personal growth and skill development. He equally stressed the importance of the youths becoming active contributors to societal development, encouraging the youths to be part of solution, rather that parts of problems to be solved.

Speaking after receiving the kits, the APGA Chairman in Anambra East Local Government Area party Chairman, Mr. Emeka Joseph Ekwealor hailed the Commissioner for his forward-thinking approach, while also expressing gratitude for his unwavering commitment to aligning with the party’s ideology.

Mr. Ekwealor further acknowledged the Commissioner’s consistent incorporation of the party’s slogan, “Onye Aghana Nwanne Ya” in all his endeavours since assuming office, urging him to sustain his good works. He also urged other government appointees to emulate Engr. Chukwuemeka’s approach, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging party leaders and nurturing their vital units at the ward and local government levels.

Commissioner Chukwuemeka’s dedication to grassroots development is further underscored by the provision of a complete array of essential items, including trophies, medals, whistles, nets, balls, hoses, and jerseys. These items were generously provided and ceremoniously handed over to the ward youth leaders, symbolizing a tangible investment in the future of sports in Anambra East.

The Commissioner, was also, the same day, appreciated by the 15 women leaders representing the 15 political wards in Anambra East, who expressed their gratitude to the Commissioner over what they described as his uncommon care and regular support to them and their activities.

Moved by the Commissioner’s acts of kindness and compassion, the APGA women leaders who chanted some special songs for him, also presented him with a bunch of heartfelt gifts, including a portrait and local yams, among others, as their token of appreciation for his unwavering support towards their collective welfare.

The synergy between Commissioner Chukwuemeka, the APGA leadership, and the local communities marks a paradigm shift in how public officials engage with grassroots development. As the Inter-Ward Football Championship takes shape, it not only promises thrilling sportsmanship but also embodies a vision for a more united and vibrant Anambra East.