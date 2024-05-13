Anambra Community Protests, As Step-Son Allegedly Murders 69-Year-Old Widow, Govt Assures Justice (Video)

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The premises of the Anambra State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare was thronged by protesters from Ojoto Community in Idemili South Local Government Area of the State, who came to express their grievances and also appeal for justice, following the alleged gruesome murder of a widow and indigene of the community, Mrs. Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu.

Mrs. Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu, a 69-year-old, widow was said to have been murdered by her step son, one Mr. Emmanuel Ajuluchukwu, who is the first son of the first wife to the husband of the deceased.

It was alleged that late Ifeoma’s husband married two wives, but unfortunately lived with only her, till his death, while the first wife had remarried a long time ago and wedded to someone else in Porthacourt, Rivers State

Reports, however, have it that, upon the first wife’s death, her son, Emmanuel Ajuluchukwu, who was trained by the second wife, swore never to let her (the second wife) have peace in the compound, and then began to torment her since unprovokedly.

This, according to reports, culminated to the point that he even beat up the step mother after a little quarrel, even to the point of brutalizing her, such that she was rushed to the hospital by people of the community, for urgent medical attention, and in the process of which the widow eventually died.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, the Leader of the group, Prince Emeka Nwabunike, said the people of Ojoto had heard from the two parties and also conducted an independent investigation, after which they found out that the widow was gruesomely murdered.

He explained that the aim of their protest was to seek justice for the murdered widow.

According to him, the protesters, who came in their numbers with placards that had various inscriptions, and in fact the entire community, are distressed about how the widow was sent to her early grave just like that, while the suspect continues to walk around, make boasts and even claim to have contacts.

While appreciating the State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Ify Obinabo, for showing interest and being proactive in the matter even before the community got involved; Prince Nwabunike also assured the Commissioner that the community is solidly behind her in securing justice for the widow, even as he pleaded with the Commissioner to use her good office to do so.

“Your immediate intervention in the matter spurred us into carrying out further investigations on our own. We also had to involve all the parties in the matter, video evidences were also reviewed. In the end, it became obvious that Mrs Ifeoma Ajuluchukwu was murdered and she needed justice,” Prince Nwabunike.

Responding and addressing the protesters, Commissioner Obinabo thanked them for choosing the right channel to express their grievances and not toing the line of jungle justice.

The Commissioner also commended the Traditional Ruler of the community and the entire community for showing concern on this matter and for the necessary steps they have taken so far on it.

While noting the efforts the Ministry has made so far on the matter, Mrs. Obinabo reiterated that injustice, especially injustice against women, children and the less privileged members of the society, is totally abhorred and intolerable in the state under Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s administration. She also noted that the matter would get to the desk of the Governor and the First Lady of the State; even as she also assured them of government’s assistance in getting justice for the murdered widow.

“We swung into action immediately we received wind of the news, especially when we heard that the alledged perpetrator of the crime went behind the back to arrest community members who condemned the act because of his influence.

“The Soludo-led administration seriously condemns such rascality as well as people taking laws into their hands… I can assure you that this will get to the Governor’s table and wife of the Governor too, and the matter will be pursued to its logical conclusion,” Commissioner Obinabo assured.