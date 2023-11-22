8.4 C
Kaduna Assembly takes over Kagarko legislative duties, suspends 8 councilors

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The Kaduna State 10th Assembly has taken over the legislative duties of Kagarko Local Government Area following an unresolved crisis.

Also, the lawmakers have suspended eight Councilors indefinitely from the Local Government Area.

The eight councilors that were suspended by the Kaduna State House of Assembly are Hon. Danjuma Padalo, Iddah Ward, Hon. Adamu Abdulaziz, Kagarko South Ward, Livinus Makama, Aribi Ward, and Samson Hazo, Katugal Ward.

Others are Hon Amos Egoh, Kushe Ward, Hon. Idris Abubakar, Jere North Ward, Hon. Zakaria Musa, Kukui Ward, and Hon. Rabo Musa, Kurmin Jibrin Ward.

Sources close to the State House of Assembly, who pleaded anonymity said their suspension was not far-fetched from the illegal impeachment against Hon. Nasara Rabo, the Council Chairman without due process and gross violation of office.

It would be recalled that on 2nd November 2023, the eight councilors impeached the Council Chairman while the Ad-hoc committee of the 10th Assembly was carrying out its investigation on the allegations of misappropriation of funds leveled against the Council Chairman.

Meanwhile, in a letter of recall of Chairman Rabo dated November 3rd, 2023, and signed by the Clerk of the Kaduna State 10th Assembly, Barr. Sakinatu Hassan Idris ordered the immediate reinstatement of the Chairman, Hon. Nasara Rabo, saying the allegations leveled against him lack merit.

The source added that the eight Councilors were desperate and they refused to follow the guidelines of impeachment.

“They even refused to allow for a fair hearing. ” The source added.

In another development, the 10th Assembly through the clerk of the House in a letter dated 20th November, 2023 obtained by our correspondent directed to the Hon. Commissioner Ministry for Local Government Affairs and the reinstated Chairman, ordered the immediate suspension of the eight local government Counselors.

The letter reads in parts;

Based on the oversight function by the Ad-Hoc Committee on Local Government, the 10th Assembly has resolved and directed me to notify you that it has suspended the eight Councilors indefinitely until further notice.

” The affected Counselors are also expected not to be seen within the vicinity of the Secretariat pending investigation.

” The Ministry should inform the affected Councilors of Kagarko Local Government and the Local Government Service Board on the development. The Ministry should not engage the affected councilors in any official activity pending investigation.

” The Councilors are directed to hand over all Government properties/documents in their possession to the clerk of the Legislative Council until further notice.” The letter concluded.

End.

