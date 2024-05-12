8.4 C
New York
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Family Worries, As 23-Year-Old Son Goes Missing in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 23-year-old man, Mr. Wisdom Onyedika Nwabueze, a native of Umudioka, Awka, in Anambra State, has been declared missing.

Mr. Nwabueze, who is a barber, was said to have left their residential house where they live at Nkwelle Awka, behind St. Peter’s Church, Nkwelle, and has never returned since then, throwing his family members into a state of restlessness and discomfort.

Speaking in a telephone interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the mother of the missing person, Mrs. Obioma Nwabueze, said Wisdom’s whereabouts have remained unknown to them since Friday, May 3, 2024, after he left the house at about 4.pm.

Mrs. Nwabueze, a civil servant, said they became worried and started looking for Wisdom when he didn’t return home after the usual time he used to close work for the day, which made them to start calling his phone, and which he answered and told them that he was coming back, only for the phone to be off when they called it again later on, after waiting without seeing him.

READ ALSO  Southeast: IPOB To Shut Down Enugu DisCo Over poor Power Supply

She said their panic was increased as the phone remained switched off and never rang again till late hours of Monday, May 8, when it rang again and someone answered the call, telling them to come and collect the phone, as it was picked up by a staff of a public institution in Awka, who saw where it fell on his way back after closure of work and decided to power it (as it was off when he picked it) so that its owner would be able to connect when he called.

According to her, they informed the police about the development, and they went to the institution the next day and picked up the phone, while whereabouts of his son still remain unknown since then, as search continues.

READ ALSO  N80.2billion Alleged Fraud: Court Insists on Yahaya Bello’s Appearance for Arraignment

Mrs. Nwabueze further appealed to the members of the public to help in the search for her son and to also contact the family via any of the phone numbers: 08135727188, 08064005684, 08137973614, to avail them with any relevant information that could help in finding him and securing his safe return.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Ebonyi Residents Protest 3-month Blackout in Abakaliki

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police Disperse Armed Hoodlums Terrorizing Anambra Community, Reinforce Airtight Security

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports