Family Worries, As 23-Year-Old Son Goes Missing in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A 23-year-old man, Mr. Wisdom Onyedika Nwabueze, a native of Umudioka, Awka, in Anambra State, has been declared missing.

Mr. Nwabueze, who is a barber, was said to have left their residential house where they live at Nkwelle Awka, behind St. Peter’s Church, Nkwelle, and has never returned since then, throwing his family members into a state of restlessness and discomfort.

Speaking in a telephone interview with this reporter, Izunna Okafor, the mother of the missing person, Mrs. Obioma Nwabueze, said Wisdom’s whereabouts have remained unknown to them since Friday, May 3, 2024, after he left the house at about 4.pm.

Mrs. Nwabueze, a civil servant, said they became worried and started looking for Wisdom when he didn’t return home after the usual time he used to close work for the day, which made them to start calling his phone, and which he answered and told them that he was coming back, only for the phone to be off when they called it again later on, after waiting without seeing him.

She said their panic was increased as the phone remained switched off and never rang again till late hours of Monday, May 8, when it rang again and someone answered the call, telling them to come and collect the phone, as it was picked up by a staff of a public institution in Awka, who saw where it fell on his way back after closure of work and decided to power it (as it was off when he picked it) so that its owner would be able to connect when he called.

According to her, they informed the police about the development, and they went to the institution the next day and picked up the phone, while whereabouts of his son still remain unknown since then, as search continues.

Mrs. Nwabueze further appealed to the members of the public to help in the search for her son and to also contact the family via any of the phone numbers: 08135727188, 08064005684, 08137973614, to avail them with any relevant information that could help in finding him and securing his safe return.