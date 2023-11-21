Bauchi Gov to New AIG: improve on our Gains in Fighting Criminality 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Government has sought for a renewed commitment from the side of Nigeria Police Force towards consolidating on the gains being recorded in the fight against crime and criminality across the state

The State Governor Bala Mohammed made the plea while receiving the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police AIG in charge of Zone 12 Dasuki Galadanci on a familiarization visit at Government House Bauchi.

Governor Bala Mohammed who acknowledged the sacrifices of police and relevant security agencies in making the state safe and secured called for the sustainace of the efforts.

He informed the AIG that areas mostly being affected by the activities of suspected bandit and criminals are all the local governments neighboring with states from northwestern part of the country.

To facilitate effective security operations across the state, Bala Mohammed said the Ministry of Internal Security been created to provide all the needed supports in the area.

While assuring his administration readiness to support the AIG in discharging his duty, the Governor also charged him to consolidate on the achievements recorded by his predecessors.

Earlier, the newly posted Assistant Inspector General of Police Dasuki Galadanci who appreciated the state government for prioritizing the wellbeing of the citizens assured to introduce new security strategies that would enhance general operations of police and other security personnel.

The AIG Zone 12 is in charge of Bauchi and Gombe States