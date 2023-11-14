8.4 C
NLC Nation wide Strike records zero Compliance In Sokoto

N/West
NLC Nation wide Strike records zero Compliance In Sokoto
NLC Nation wide Strike records zero Compliance In Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto,the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), first day nationwide strike in Sokoto State recorded zero compliance .

Reports gathered in the showed that the strike both state and federal government civil servants failed to compliance with the NLC directives as workers were seen in their respective places of works discharging their daily routine as early as 8am .

All financial institutions in the state and other private organisations were seen in their respective offices conducting their official duties.

Further gathered that both private and public hospitals in addition to markets and other business outfit remain function and conduct their business as usual .

The state NLC secretary Comrade Hamisu Yanduna while speaking to journalists said the state Secretariat received late information from the national headquarters on the commencement of the strike action.

He said Wednesday would be the day the state Secretariat would ensure total compliance throughout the state,” we will ensure that all secretariats in the state are closed .

According to him,we will go round the state to ensure enforcement of the strike by public and other private organizations in the state” adding that the NLC pledged adapt modalities to impose the total compliances on the second day of the strike on Wednesday.

