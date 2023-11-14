8.4 C
Nationwide Strike : How Nigerian Labour Unions, NLC, TUC Grounded Activities At FCT High Court

Activities at the Federal Capital Territory High Court on Tuesday were grounded as officials of the court complied with the nationwide strike declared by the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria.

Newsmen on Monday reported that the leadership of the labour unions directed its members across the country to commence nationwide strike on Tuesday in protest against the attack and assault on the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero and other NLC national leaders in Owerri, Imo state capital last week.

Following their compliance with the nationwide strike which according to the organised labour, started on the midnight of Monday, the court had no activity on Tuesday as no court was sitting.

Two of the court registrars who reportedly spoke in confidence said that it was in compliance with the labour unions’ directives.

One of the registrars was quoted as saying that “Court is not sitting today. We are on strike. It may continue until the issue is resolved.”

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress announced a nationwide indefinite strike starting Tuesday despite a court order restraining the unions from doing so.

Reacting to the development, the Presidency, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said strike action by unions was a flagrant disobedience to court order and a lack of respect for the judiciary.

Accordingly, the government expressed displeasure that the nation’s economy and social activities should not suffer because of the personal interest of any labour leader.

