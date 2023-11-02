NCS  auctions Foreign Banana  worth over N17.5m  in Sokoto

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),Sokoto State Command has auctioned over 1,824 cartons of foreign Banana seized on transit to Niger Republic from Ghana.

The consignment was intercepted with a duty paid of over N17.5 million as part enforcement of the presidential directives on Nigeria and Niger Republic border closure.

The Comptroller of Sokoto area command, Musa Omale stated this to newsmen on Wednesday noted that the truck conveying the product was seized while on transit and trying to cross over to Niger republic through unapproved route from Ghana without valid documents.

The auction process was carried out at the premises of the Sokoto Customs area command, whereby a carton of the said Banana was auctioned at N2,500 and N1,500 respectively depending on the condition of the perishable item which has been in the conveyor Truck for over 4 days.

He reminded that the Nigeria /Niger borders were on 30th of July 2023 closed under the directives of president Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a result of coup d’etat by the military in Niger republic.

“The seizure of the foreign Banana has revealed how tight security is along the borders of the two countries, in compliance with the presidential directives”, the comptroller added.

Accordingly,the Nigeria Customs has further warned the general public that, the border closure between Nigeria and Niger republic still persist based on the presidential directives.

Omale further urged the general public to remain patience, as the Nigeria Customs is hoping for the solution to the crises in the neighboring Niger Republic Country.

While advice the neighbouring communities to continued to support and cooperate with the service for achieve results.