Sokoto: Community lament appearing  of Bachaka Village in Google map as territory of Niger Republic 

From Umar Ado Sokoto
Sokoto community have expressed disturbed by the current appearing of Bachaka village in Google map as part of the territory of Niger Republic
The State Deputy Governor ,Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir said Bachaka village which is located in Sabon Birni local government area of the State need urged attention to address the issue.
“The issue need urgent attention by the authorities to avoid what happened to Bakassi peninsula”,
The deputy governor who is also the Chairman Sokoto State Boundary Committee and the state Deputy Governor also   lamented over the problem and called on National Boundary Commission to address the lingering issue .
He made the call at a workshop for the creation of Nigeria’s
Platform for Local Border Authorities along  Nigeria-Niger International Boundary held at Sokoto.
According to him,the call became necessary so as to address the problem once and for all.
He said the village has a number of social amenities provided by the state government which include school,medical facility and water among others.
He further said,the village has presence of Nigerian police and Immigration personnel posted there to ensure law and order.
Earlier,the Director General, National Boundary Commission, Surveyor Adamu Adaji said the country has a land  Border stretching to 4,500 km by land and 850 km by maritime.
He said securing these Borders  by government is a herculean task  hence the need for the support and cooperation of Border communities to ensure security and economic development.
The workshop was attended by the Deputy governors of Kebbi,Katsina and Jigawa states while Zamfara,Borno and Yobe were represented at the event.

