8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo : How Financial Impropriety Landed Uzodimma’s Suspended Commissioner In Police Net

S/East
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm
Shocker As Uzodinma Diverts N3b Palliative Funds for Imo State, Presents N2b As Official Funds from FG - PDP Raises Alarm

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Information available to Impartial Observers revealed that alleged Financial impropriety has landed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s suspended Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Imo State, Noble Atulegwu in police net

A reliable source revealed that the suspended Commissioner was invited in Imo State Police Command where he was subjected to series of questions over allegations of financial impropriety against him.

Inside sources said he was grilled for hours before he managed to secure bail.

“Due to the level of alleged sharp practices he purportedly carried out and heavy allegations against him, there is indications that he may zoom off the country, he was compelled to deposit his International Travel Documents with the Security Agency” , a source told our correspondent.

READ ALSO  I Still Can't Believe My Husband Is Dead — Wife of Assassinated Anambra Politician, Brother In-law Warns Journalist

Observers have linked his ordeal to the determination of Governor Hope Uzodimma to tackle corruption in his Shared Prosperity Administration.

It could be recalled that before his suspension, there have been calls for Governor Hope Uzodimma to relief him duties over allegations of corrupt practices and misconducts.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Security, Education remain my Constituency top priorities – Senator Buba
Next article
Bauchi assembly gets new Speaker, Deputy 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  There Is No Live In Our LG Headquarters' - Imo ALGON Boss Laments, Finger Uzodimma Appointed Sole Administrators

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.