Imo : How Financial Impropriety Landed Uzodimma’s Suspended Commissioner In Police Net

Information available to Impartial Observers revealed that alleged Financial impropriety has landed Governor Hope Uzodimma’s suspended Commissioner for Lands and Physical Planning, Imo State, Noble Atulegwu in police net

A reliable source revealed that the suspended Commissioner was invited in Imo State Police Command where he was subjected to series of questions over allegations of financial impropriety against him.

Inside sources said he was grilled for hours before he managed to secure bail.

“Due to the level of alleged sharp practices he purportedly carried out and heavy allegations against him, there is indications that he may zoom off the country, he was compelled to deposit his International Travel Documents with the Security Agency” , a source told our correspondent.

Observers have linked his ordeal to the determination of Governor Hope Uzodimma to tackle corruption in his Shared Prosperity Administration.

It could be recalled that before his suspension, there have been calls for Governor Hope Uzodimma to relief him duties over allegations of corrupt practices and misconducts.