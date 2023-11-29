Bauchi assembly gets new Speaker, Deputy 

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The Bauchi State House of Assembly has elected a new Speaker Honorable Babayo Mohammed Akuyam, representing Hardawa Constituency and Deputy Speaker Homourable Ahmed Abdullahi, representing Dass Constituency,

The two House leaders were elected , because the court of appealed sacked the former Speaker Abubakar Yakubu Suleiman and his Deputy Jamilu Umaru Dahiru and ordered for a rerun in 14 polling units that produced the two law makers in Ningi and Bauchi constituencies.

The Clerk of the house Barrister Umar Yusuf Gital who presided over election at plenary session today Wednesday said the election of the new Speaker and deputy follow the nullification of the election of the speaker and his deputy by Court Appeal Abuja.

“Therefore it is compelling to elect the new Speaker and his deputy for the running affairs of the state assembly,” he said.

The Member representing Shira Constituency Auwal Hassan nominated Babayo Mohammmed Akuyam representing Hardawa Constituency Misau for the speakership.

Supported by Tanko Burra representing Bura constituency in Ningi Local government area, the house unanimously accepted the nomination of Akuyam to become the speaker.

The member representing Dass Constituency in the state Ahmed Abdulahi also emerged deputy speaker unanimously.

The new Speaker Akuyam, in his acceptance speech, appreciated members for their confidence in him by nominating him to be the speaker of the house.

He pledged to Foster unity among members of the state assembly , staff among others.

“My leadership will run an open door policy honesty and transparent, without preferential treatment of members, we are all equal trying to work for the development of Bauchi State

“I am always ready to receive constructive corrections and criticism that would provide dividends of development to our people,” Akuyam said.

The Speaker urged the clerk to transmit to the executive and inform them that the house has nominated new Speaker and his deputy as well as the house is ready to welcome the state Governor Bala Mohammed, Nov, 30, 2023 for presentation of 2024 budget proposal to the assembly.