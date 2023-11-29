Security, Education remain my Constituency top priorities – Senator Buba

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The distinguished Senator Shehu Umar Buba member representing Bauchi South Senatorial District in Bauchi State said he would intensify efforts towards collaborating with the State government to bring to an end the insecurity in the Zone.

Besides, Senator Buba promised to solicit for more support from wealth to do individuals to improve and upgrade the education through sponsorship of students to further their educational careers as well as payment of senior secondary school examinations among others.

Senator Buba who is the Senate Chairman Committee on National Security and Intelligent in the Red Chamber made the assertion at a stakeholders meeting been organised by Bauchi South Senatorial District in Bauchi.

According to the lawmaker, said “I’ll forward the issue of the insecurity through my committee with a view to look for a holestic approach to bring to an end the lingering issues of the insecurity in the Zone thr collaboration with the Bauchi State Government and National Assembly.

“This kind of gathering, a sure realistic and sustainable path to achieving the socio political, educational and other developmental goals of Bauchi South Senatorial District are realized.

“We need the wisdom of our elders, support and encouragement of our traditional rulers, the sound ideas of our scholars, guidance of religious clerics, energy and commitment of youth to move forward, the distinguished Senator added.

He appreciated the organisers of the event and assured of his continued support towards the development of the Zone which comprises of Bauchi, Alkaleri, Toro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Kirfi LGAs.

Earlier in his welcome addressed the chairman organising committee, Barr Sadiq Jibrin said the aims of the stakeholders meeting was to bring ideas and deliverate for solutions for the overall development of the Zone.

Other speakers Maryam Bagel and Aminu Duguryal also drawn the attention and urged the Senator to intervene on the abundant Federal government projects in the Zone.

Our correspondent reports that the event witnessed the presence of stakeholders from different parties across the seven local government area councils under the South Senatorial District in Bauchi.