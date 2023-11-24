Imo Community Boils, Residents Flee As PDP Chairman Assasinated In Wife’s Presence

From Joshua Chibuzom

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Imo State Chapter, has lost one of its Ward Chairmen.

Hon. Smith Chiedoziem Anyanwu, was the Ward Chairman for Ife/Akpodim/Chokoneze Ward, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Local Government Area.

Described as a vibrant, hardworking young man by colleagues and friends and family, Dozie, as he was fondly called, was murdered in his residence which doubled as his business premises on Wednesday, November 23, 2023.

Reports say he was killed in the presence of his wife. Eye witnesses say the assailants were two in number, and rode on a motor bike. On arrival, they met his wife and asked her for her husband. “Where is Dozie”, they were quoted to have asked his completely devastated and traumatized wife.

As soon as they sighted, and identified him, they fired a number of shots at him and left only when they confirmed he had taken his last breath.

The Ward Chairman’s murder has shaken both the PDP family and his community to their very foundation. Coming on the heels of the technical knockout the Party suffered in the November 11, 2023 Governorship election in the State, his murder couldn’t have been more depressing.

While there has been no arrests nor official statement on the murder, speculations have been rife, with an accusing finger pointing political enemies.