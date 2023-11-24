Kano : Appeal Court Gambling, Yoruba Group Draws Tinubu’s Attention

The Concerned Yoruba Community in Kano (CYCK) has called on all Obas in the and leaders of thought in South West to without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a view to resolving political logjam created by Appeal Court sack of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

The group, at a press conference addressed by Mr Taofeek Olaosebikon, its Secretary General Olaosebikon said judgment perceived as wrong in the governorship contest would give a bad impression about the President Bola Tinubu.

“That is the word going round now. A stitch in time, they say, saves nine,” he said.

Olaosebikan noted that Kano is a very volatile state politically and as such, all men and women of goodwill should be concerned about the situation in the state and rally round toward a collective initiative to save the state from any calamity.

“Of course, you are all living witnesses to the whole developments which are clearly suggesting ill-winds because of the anticipated threat to peace and stability in the state.

“Importantly, we the Yoruba people in Kano have been here long enough to articulate and appreciate the political tendencies here and implications for our common good.

“For the record, many of us were born and raised in Kano, indeed, we have become Kano indigenes in some strategic sense.

“This is our home as we have come to acknowledge and appreciate our stay in Kano and indeed our economic sustenance, well being and development,” he said.

He added:“Our children are doing fine in schools here as well as many of different ages engaged in one activity or the other.

So Kano is our home and we are happy being here.

“We know the political tradition here in Kano and the issues surrounding such positions. In the case of the last election cycle in Kano, we know how the election went and the outright winners compared to the losers.

“We are using this platform to call on all Youruba Obas and leaders of thought to wade into the Kano situation without further delay by engaging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a possible political settlement of the Kano logjam,” Olaosebikon said.

He said that average man already believed that the judiciary had been interfered with going by recent developments in the country.

”We are hereby calling on our fathers, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, to intervene without further delay.

“We are also calling on the Oba of Lagos, Alake of Egba, Awujale of Ijebuland, Olubadan of Ibadan and other Yoruba leading lights to come to our aid as we won’t find it easy if the situation degenerates further as we actually expect that it would,” he said.