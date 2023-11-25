I’m confident of winning my rerun elections – Sacked Bauchi Speaker

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Sacked Bauchi Speaker, Abubakar Y Suleiman said cartigorically that he is optimistic and confident of winning the rerun elections in 10 polling units ordered by the Appeal Court.

Besides, the Speaker calls for calm among his teaming supporter’s in his constuency and Ningi local government area council in general and the state at large.

This Followed the Court of Appeal ruling in Abuja today that set aside the judgement of Election Petition Tribunal that affirmed the election of Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman as member representing Ningi Central and ordered rerun in ten polling units, the Speaker urges his supporters and all people of the Constituency to remain calm.

He said that although the judgement is unfavourable, as a Muslim he believes in all fates, thus he accepts the judgement in good faith.

While describing the judgement as minor political setback which is not new in his political career, the Speaker said that he is ever ready for the rerun election to add to the almost two thousand votes margin he gave his opponent.

Rt. Hon. Abubakar Y Suleiman states that the support and solidarity he has been enjoying in Ningi remain intact and no amount of effort to pull him down will succeed, adds that conducting a rerun in ten polling units that are his stronghold is just like a walkover, wondering why his opponents insisted on extending their pain of election defeat.

He said that with the unprecedented infrastructural development initiated by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad in Ningi Local Government Area, PDP remains unbeatable in Ningi.

The Speaker further said that he will not relent in his effort to bring dividends of democracy to the people of Ningi Central Constituency not matter how some elements keep trying to pull him down.