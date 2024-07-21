8.4 C
NEDC hands over new Cattle Market to Bauchi Govt

summons contractor handling project at fistula centre for explanations

From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has handed over the newly constructed Soro cattle Market one of the largest livestock market in the region to the Bauchi State Government.

Commission handed over the Market today in Soro Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The Managing Director of the Commission Mohammed Goni Alkali said the NEDC built the market to reduce congestion, accident and to boost livestock business in.the region.
Director operations of the commission Yahaya Ahmed said the project is one among 101 projects awarded by the commission in the State.
He said the project will boost the revenue generation of the community, government at all levels and the entire region.
Similarly The Managing Director NEDC Mohammed Goni Alkali has summoned the contractor handling construction of some structures at the National Obstetrics Fistula Center in Ningi, Bauchi State for explanations.
Alkali said that the need for the contractor to come to the NEDC headquarters for explanation became necessary because the Commission need to know what is causing delay in the completion of the projects.

He said that the Commission is desirous to see that both the Surgical ward and the skills acquisition centre are well equipped in order to facilitate treatment and rehabilitation of the patients.
While inspecting the projects by the Site Engineer and the Management of the Centre, Goni Alkali expressed the desire of the NEDC in seeing that the facilities were put to use as soon as possible.
The projects are rehabilitation of Skills acquisitions Center,,construction and equipping of Surgical Ward at the Centre.

Alkali commended the management of the National Obstetrics Fistula Center in Ningi, Bauchi State for providing care for patients, assuring that the commission will always support the center to meet the objectives.

