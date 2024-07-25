8.4 C
New York
Thursday, July 25, 2024
Search
Subscribe

2024/2025 Season: SAZU begins online screening of Candidate

N/East
2024/2025 Season: SAZU begins online screening of Candidate
2024/2025 Season: SAZU begins online screening of Candidate

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The management of Sa’adu Zungur University SAZU has announced the commencement of online screening for prospect candidates into 2024/2025 academic season.

This was contained in a circular issued by the university registrar, A. G Hassan said that the online screening for 2024/2025 admission commences Thursday 25th July, 2024.

The statement said that, all prospective candidates into various programmes of the University who scored 140 points and above in the 2024 JAMB/UTME should visit the University’s website at www.basug.edu.ng for the screening procedure.

Added that Candidates awaiting their O’ level results are required to indicate clearly Awaiting RESULT (AR) in the grades column on the form. Once such results are released by the examination bodies, they are required to make them available for sighting during the physical screening.

READ ALSO  MSF facilities over stretched with high number of malnutrition cases in Bauchi

The statement further said for a candidate to be eligible for the screening/admission, a candidate must have:
a) Obtained a minimum admissible score of 140 points in the 2024 UTME
b) Obtained a minimum of five (5) relevant O’ level Credits (including English and Mathematics) at not more than two (2) sittings (c) Sat for the relevant UTME subject combination in the 2024 UTME. (d) Direct Entry (DE) candidates shall in addition to the minimum of five (5) O’ Level relevant credits (including English and Mathematics) must have scored a minimum of 7 points in IJMB or NCE and at least lower credit in ND.

All ligible candidates are to create accounts and pay the sum of Two Thousand Naira (N2,000;00) only for the screening exercise through the online screening portal on https://basug screened admission cloud. SGD,.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
*Change Level Of Productivity For Improved Standard Of Living- Umahi*
Next article
We are not part of nationwide protest — northern Yoruba youths 

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed partners FG on women empowerment programs

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.