2024/2025 Season: SAZU begins online screening of Candidate

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The management of Sa’adu Zungur University SAZU has announced the commencement of online screening for prospect candidates into 2024/2025 academic season.

This was contained in a circular issued by the university registrar, A. G Hassan said that the online screening for 2024/2025 admission commences Thursday 25th July, 2024.

The statement said that, all prospective candidates into various programmes of the University who scored 140 points and above in the 2024 JAMB/UTME should visit the University’s website at www.basug.edu.ng for the screening procedure.

Added that Candidates awaiting their O’ level results are required to indicate clearly Awaiting RESULT (AR) in the grades column on the form. Once such results are released by the examination bodies, they are required to make them available for sighting during the physical screening.

The statement further said for a candidate to be eligible for the screening/admission, a candidate must have:

a) Obtained a minimum admissible score of 140 points in the 2024 UTME

b) Obtained a minimum of five (5) relevant O’ level Credits (including English and Mathematics) at not more than two (2) sittings (c) Sat for the relevant UTME subject combination in the 2024 UTME. (d) Direct Entry (DE) candidates shall in addition to the minimum of five (5) O’ Level relevant credits (including English and Mathematics) must have scored a minimum of 7 points in IJMB or NCE and at least lower credit in ND.

All ligible candidates are to create accounts and pay the sum of Two Thousand Naira (N2,000;00) only for the screening exercise through the online screening portal on https://basug screened admission cloud. SGD,.