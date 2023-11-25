Army Brigade Commander Tasks Military, Paramilitary on Synergy in Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Commander of the 33 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General Emmanuel Egbe has asked officers and men of the brigade, sister Service and paramilitary agencies in Bauchi State to synergise, harmonise and collaborate to collectively fight against insurgency and other forms of criminalities in the country.

The Commander said this on Friday at the Brigade’s Parade Ground Shadawanka Barracks Bauchi, during the monthly Joint Route Match exercise for the month of November 2023.

He said to effectively tackle insurgency and other forms of insecurity, there is a need for soldiers to forge diplomatic ties with other security agencies and the civil population, adding this will encourage people to divulge credible intelligence that would aid in addressing insecurity.

Brigadier-General Egbe said the exercise which is being carried out in line with the directives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja will keep soldiers fit and combatant-ready at all times.

“As a soldier, every day you are on alert and ready to respond to the call to defend the nation which can come any time.”

“Let us continue to maintain discipline and decency. Our civil-military relationship must be cordial so that they can be encouraged to give intelligence information.

“The whole nation is relying on us and we cannot let the nation down that is why we must continue to keep fit, we must continue to train and be operationally ready.

Brigadier General Egbe commended the cooperation exhibited by personnel of the sister service, the Nigerian Air Force and other para-military agencies including Nigeria Immigration Service and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) among others for making the Joint Route Match a success. He also commended members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“In the fight against insecurity, we must synergies and come together. We need each other. So, we must develop cooperation, synergy and friendship,” he said.