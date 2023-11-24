Finally, Kidnapped Anambra Politician Regains Freedom, Looks Fresh

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Chief Patrick Ezeanaka, a grassroots politician, who was reportedly kidnapped by some yet-to-be-identified thugs in Anambra State, has finally regained his freedom, after spending two weeks in the hands of his abductors.

Recall that Chief Ezeanaka, a native of Nanka community in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, was said to have been whisked away by the same heavily-armed thugs who assassinated the Warn 1 Chairman of the Young People’s Party (YPP) in Nanka, Chief Joseph Ezenwegbu (Joe Mohale) on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

However, his whereabouts had remained unknown since then, while the security operatives kept making efforts to secure his safe release and also unmask the people behind the attack.

Howbeit, the abducted politician, on Friday, regained his freedom and returned to his home safe.

His safe return was announced by his son, Mr. Henry Ebuka Ezeanaka, who took to his social media handles to celebrate the news.

Although Mr. Ezeanaka did not explain the health condition of his father after he regained his freedom; sources from Nanka revealed that the aged man looked good and fresh.

The son also did not explain the circumstances surrounding his father’s abduction and his freedom barely two weeks after, even as it is still not yet known whether a ransom was paid for his release or he was granted an unconditional release.

All efforts made by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to secure further clarifications on the kidnap and release of Chief Ezeanaka proved abortive, as his phone number and that of his son phone number were not connecting, while the son was also yet to respond to the text message of enquiries from this reporter as at the time of this publication.

Howbeit, when contacted by this reporter, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, described the news of Chief Ezeanaka’s freedom as a welcome development, while also assuring that the police are still resolute in their efforts to hunt down and unravel the identities of those behind the attack, through the ongoing investigation on the matter.