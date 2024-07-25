Bauchi Governor to provide more securities in Schools

From Ahmad SAKA?Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated his commitment to provide adequate seciruty to all institutions of Higher learning in the State.

He said the office of the National Security Adviser gave them a notice which he sent to the Ministry of Higher Education ” we are going to fence all our tertiary institutions including our own varsity , Polytechnics and colleges of Education.

Governor Bala said this when he received the newly appointed Governing Council of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi and the newly established Federal University of Health Sciences Azare at the Government House, Bauchi.

Governor said the state government addressed the recent security concerns around the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, and explained to the visitors that prompt response and security measures taken addressed the menace.

He said that the state government is willing to collaborate with the two Federal varsities in the areas of development.

Governor said we have pushed to the North East Development Commission and the North East Governors Forum and ensured that the institutions are listened to and as beneficiaries we are willing to assist more in our areas of corporate social responsibilities,

” i was contemplating building hostel for them but now that the issue of perimeter fencing is key , but certainly we will do the projects even if it means doing it in phases”

He said the state is doing so much in the area of security to protect all the institutions and the university communities.

He stressed the need for a comprehensive overhaul of the higher education curriculum in Nigeria, and expressed concern that universities in Nigeria are struggling to survive, and the current curriculum is not adequately preparing students for the challenges of the 21st century.

Governor said that the issues of youth restlessness and unemployment can be addressed through a holistic reform of the higher education curriculum.

On their part Air Commodore Emmanuel Jakada (RTD), Pro-Chancellor of ATBU, and Chairman Governing Council of presented the newly inaugurated governing board members while Dr. Samuel Babatunde Adejare, Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Health Sciences Azare, expressed gratitude to the Governor for approving the use of the ATAP Azare campus as a take-off facility for the institution. He appealed for continued government support and cooperation.