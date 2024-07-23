Gov Bala Mohammed partners FG on women empowerment programs

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to improving the lives of women in the state. He made this declaration during a courtesy call by the Minister of Women Affairs, Barrister Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, at the Government House.

Governor Mohammed emphasized his government’s resolve to implement programs and policies that promote gender equality and women’s empowerment. He acknowledged the crucial role women play in shaping the society and expressed his commitment to providing opportunities for their economic, social, and political growth.

The Governor highlighted various initiatives his administration has undertaken to improve women’s lives, including vocational training, microfinance schemes, and education programs. He also mentioned the establishment of a gender desk to address gender-based violence and other gender-related issues. READ ALSO LG Elections : Bala Mohammed Will Stand By His Word

Earlier The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development Barrister Kennedy-Ohanenye commended Governor Bala Mohammed for his dedication to women’s empowerment, praising the state’s efforts in promoting gender equality. She expressed her ministry’s willingness to collaborate with the state government to implement policies and programs that benefit women.

The meeting demonstrated the shared commitment of the state government and the Ministry of Women Affairs to promoting gender equality and empowering women. Governor Mohammed’s administration has shown a strong resolve to improve the living standards of women in Bauchi State, and this partnership is expected to yield positive outcomes for women in the state. READ ALSO Bauchi commences documentation of mineral vendors