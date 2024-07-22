LBTQ: Our position on Samoa Agreement – MSSN

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu, BAUCHI

The Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN) Bauchi state area unit has clearly made its position on the controversy over the

ratification of the Samoa agreement by some African and Carribean countries including Nigeria which has attract comments from both Islamic and Christian religion organizations.



The Bauchi Area Unit Amir of the MSSN Dr Adamu Muhammad Hamid, said the aims of the lectures was as a result of uproar everywhere in the country about the signing of the Samoa Agreement.

According to him, said the said the choice of the lecture topic was to educate the people on the dangers of the LGBTQ and the need to jointly fight it. Saying

“there was a lot of ignorance, misinterpretation, misinformation, dis-information and misinterpretations about the documents and many people are not aware of the document and many didn’t read the document.

He explained that the MSSN has invited some scholars like Professor Salisu Shehu VC, Istikama and Professor Babangida Gamawa to give justice and tell the people what is the documents, what are the components of the documents and what are sociopolitical and economical dimensions of the agreement.

The Amir further revealed that the lecture is a forum where different group’s are invited including stakeholders, non-governmental organizations, Muslim and Christians group’s among others just to ensure promotion of diversity.

In his presentation, one of the guest lecturers, Professor Salisu Shehu, advised groups like the MSSN to use social media influencers and Tik Tokers enlighten and educate the populace on the evils of gender mainstreaming in the society.

Professor Shehu who is the Vice Chancellor of All Istiqama University Sumaila in Kano State, urged parents not to allow their wards watch all sorts of cartoons, warning that perpetrators of the act have resorted to use such platforms to achieve their objective.

He cautioned education stakeholders about the presence of some text books that convince their readers about the necessity for same sex marriage under the present dispensation.

In his presentation, the second guest let lecturer, Professor Babangida Gamawa of Bayero University Kano, said the idea of same sex marriage came from the western countries who are desperate to instill their alien culture into Africa.

Professor Gamawa recalled that former US President Barack Obama was the first American President to support the idea in 1994, saying that Norway had in 2018 requested the UN to approve the idea.

He therefore advised Nigerians to be wary of the proponents of what he described as an evil act which is against the culture and religion of Nigerians.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, former Rector of the Federal Polytechnic Bauchi, commended the group for organizing the event which he said was timely.