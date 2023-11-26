8.4 C
Ebonyi Guber: Commissioner Okpor Congratulates Nwifuru on Appeal Court Victory

Ebonyi Guber: Commissioner Okpor Congratulates Nwifuru on Appeal Court Victory
From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi state Commissioner For Information and state Orientation, Engr. Jude Okpor has congratulated Governor Francis Nwifuru on his victory at the Appeal Court.

An Appeal Court sitting in Lagos on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the Governorship Candidates of People’s Democratic Party(PDP), Chief Ifeanyi Odii and that of All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), Professor Bernard Odoh in the April 20 general election in the state.

Okpor while describing the judgment of the Appeal Court as cheering news, said the victory is for all who repose confidence in Gov Nwifuru and what he can achieve for the state.

“Like we maintained after the Tribunal’s judgement in September, The Court of Appeal’s decision today, again, is a victory for all who repose their confidence in His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru and what he can achieve for the State and humanity as Governor.

“This judgment has further strengthened the earlier pronouncement of the tribunal, and given added impetus to the Nigerian judiciary as the bastion of democracy and the last hope of the common man.

Okpor explained that the judgment has further diminished the already drowning voices of opposition in the state thereby opening further doors for all Ebonyians to join the platform of equity and justice, which has so far paid off in addressing the people’s charter of needs, bringing development to all sectors of governance in Ebonyi state.

He however urged Ebonyians as they celebrate, to sustain their prayers for Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, knowing that their wishes for him are gradually coming to practical fruition.

