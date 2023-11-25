Jigawa High Court sentenced man to life imprisonment for raping two girls in jigawa

By Suleiman Mohammed, Dutse

The State High Court No. 6, sitting in Birnin Kudu Presided over by His Lordship Justice Musa Ubale, has convicted and sentenced one Isa Manga, (m), 45 years, of Kiyako Village, Birnin Kudu LGA, Jigawa State, to life imprisonment for the offence of Rape.

The convict was earlier arraigned before the High Court on two counts of Rape. Firstly, he was alleged to have lured two girls aged 12 and 14 (names withheld) on the Pretence of buying from them parboiled rice where he had unlawful sexual intercourse with them. The offence which took place in the month of March, 2021, was contrary to Section 3 (1) (e) of the new Violence Against Persons Prohibition Law No. 02, 2021.

While delivering the judgment, His Lordship Honorable Justice Ubale, held that the prosecution from the State Ministry of Justice, had proved all the ingredients of the offence of Rape through their witnesses particularly that of the victims and the evidence of forensic examiner that conducted medical investigation on the girls which corroborated the victims separate testimonies.

The court further went on to hold that the sole testimony of the defendant was successfully punctured by the prosecution and therefore inadmissible as the prosecution’s evidence was much stronger and believable.

The court further said the judgment is meant to serve as deterrent to similar offenders. Dissatisfied party has 90 days within which to appeal the judgment.