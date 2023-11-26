AIG Zone 10 Charges Police Offices To Be Discipline,Shun Corrupt Practices

8.4 C
N/East
From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 10 Headquarters, Sokoto, AIG Lawal Abubakar Daura, has charges offices to be discipline and shun all forms of corrupt practices whole discharging their duty.

Daura stated this on Thursday,when he visited Kebbi State Command for a one day familiarization visit.

This contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto by ASP Uthman Yaqub Muhammad ,PPRO of the zone for the AIG zone 10 Headquarters Sokoto.

The AIG while lecturing the Officers and men of the command, also charged them to discharge their duty diligently with a view to curtail kidnapping and other related security challenges for socio -economic activities to thrive in the state .

He equally advised them to solicit support and cooperation of the members of the public in line with the community policing policy of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, PhD.

In the same vein, AIG Daura, also called on Officers of the Command to ensure discreet investigation of their cases to secure conviction in court as well as shun all forms of corrupt practices in dealing with members of the public.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command, CP Chris Aimionowane, briefed the visiting AIG on the proactive measures adopted by the Command in ensuring security in the state.

He highlighted some tremendous successes recorded by the Command after assumption of duty, as the Commissioner of Police, Kebbi State Command.

The AIG also paid a courtesy visit to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr. Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, where he solicited his continued support and cooperation for the Police to discharge their duty of protection of lives and property of the good people of Kebbi State optimally.

