Bauchi inaugurates AGILE/World Bank steering committee

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has inaugurated the state Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) steering Committee charged with the responsibility of addressing challenges facing the girl child in accessing Education.

Ably represented by the secretary to the state government Ibrahim Mohammed kashim, the governor said the AGILE project which is a world Bank assisted and one would no doubt compliment his administration’s laudable achievement in the Education sector.

He said educating the girl child is educating the society, where he charged members of the AGILE steering Committee to work hard in ensuring the success of the project.

Earlier in her speech the Chairperson of the project, who doubles as commissioner for education Jamila Dahiru had earlier told the governor that the AGILE project seeks to among other things address the challenges facing the girl child in accessing Education for sustainable growth and development.

“The AGILE is a World Bank project seeks among other things to address challenges bedeviling the women and girl child education for sustainable growth and development.

“This is in line with the present administration efforts towards bringing back out of school a drop out to continue with their education by supporting them financially”, the Commissioner addled.