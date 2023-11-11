8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi inaugurates AGILE/World Bank steering committee

N/East
Bauchi inaugurates AGILE/World Bank steering committee
Bauchi inaugurates AGILE/World Bank steering committee

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi has inaugurated the state Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) steering Committee charged with the responsibility of addressing challenges facing the girl child in accessing Education.

Ably represented by the secretary to the state government Ibrahim Mohammed kashim, the governor said the AGILE project which is a world Bank assisted and one would no doubt compliment his administration’s laudable achievement in the Education sector.

He said educating the girl child is educating the society, where he charged members of the AGILE steering Committee to work hard in ensuring the success of the project.

READ ALSO  Bauchi Gov backs partnership with Governors Women forum on empowerment

Earlier in her speech the Chairperson of the project, who doubles as commissioner for education Jamila Dahiru had earlier told the governor that the AGILE project seeks to among other things address the challenges facing the girl child in accessing Education for sustainable growth and development.

“The AGILE is a World Bank project seeks among other things to address challenges bedeviling the women and girl child education for sustainable growth and development.

“This is in line with the present administration efforts towards bringing back out of school a drop out to continue with their education by supporting them financially”, the Commissioner addled.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Imo Poll : LP Raises Early Alarm, Uncover Plot To Compromise BVAs
Next article
Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed Joins President Tinubu For Saudi-Africa Summit

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.