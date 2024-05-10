NBTE to accreditate 6 courses in Malikiya College of Health Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI
The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) commenced accreditation of some courses in private institution of Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences Bauchi.
The registrar of the college, Malam Tafida M. Dagauda revealed this to newsmen during the team of the inspectorate team visit the school for the accreditation of some courses, Wednesday in Bauchi.
Dagauda said the NBTE team came from Kaduna for a two days accreditation exercise of seven courses beginning from today and tomorrow which they will give us our results of their inspection.
He explained that the seven courses to be accredited including National Diploma in Community Health, National Diploma Health, National Diploma Pharmacy, National Diploma Environmental Health, Information Management.
Others were Higher National Diploma in Information Technology, Higher National Diploma in Community Health as well as Higher National Diploma in Environmental Management.
He disclosed that the college is making efforts to introduce new courses like epitology, disease control altimetry and if possible to start Nursing and Midwifery courses respectively.
The registrar said that “the institution is very much prepared to recieve the NBTE team since two weeks back, adding that NBTE had earlier visited the school in 2020, 2022 and they are also here now for the second round of the visit.
“so far they’ve gone through to inspect the output, input and all other facilities, laboratories, texts books and equipment’s as well as the courses so that we’ll achieve the goals.
The registrar however used the medium to assured the good people of Bauchi State and beyond of the college promised to upper good and quality education, urging the parents to patronised the college to grow by sending their wards through JAMB.