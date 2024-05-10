NBTE to accreditate 6 courses in Malikiya College of Health Bauchi

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) commenced accreditation of some courses in private institution of Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences Bauchi.

The registrar of the college, Malam Tafida M. Dagauda revealed this to newsmen during the team of the inspectorate team visit the school for the accreditation of some courses, Wednesday in Bauchi.



Dagauda said the NBTE team came from Kaduna for a two days accreditation exercise of seven courses beginning from today and tomorrow which they will give us our results of their inspection.

He explained that the seven courses to be accredited including National Diploma in Community Health, National Diploma Health, National Diploma Pharmacy, National Diploma Environmental Health, Information Management.

Others were Higher National Diploma in Information Technology, Higher National Diploma in Community Health as well as Higher National Diploma in Environmental Management.

He disclosed that the college is making efforts to introduce new courses like epitology, disease control altimetry and if possible to start Nursing and Midwifery courses respectively.