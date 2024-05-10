8.4 C
New York
Friday, May 10, 2024
Search
Subscribe

NBTE to accreditate 6 courses in Malikiya College of Health Bauchi

N/East
NBTE to accreditate 6 courses in Malikiya College of Health Bauchi
NBTE to accreditate 6 courses in Malikiya College of Health Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) commenced accreditation of some courses in private institution of Malikiya College of Health and Social Sciences Bauchi.

The registrar of the college, Malam Tafida M. Dagauda revealed this to newsmen during the team of the inspectorate team visit the school for the accreditation of some courses, Wednesday in Bauchi.

Dagauda said the NBTE team came from Kaduna for a two days accreditation exercise of seven courses beginning from today and tomorrow which they will give us our results of their inspection.

He explained that the seven courses to be accredited including National Diploma in Community Health, National Diploma Health, National Diploma Pharmacy, National Diploma Environmental Health, Information Management.

READ ALSO  NUJ to go after fake journalists, impersonators in Bauchi

Others were Higher National Diploma in Information Technology, Higher National Diploma in Community Health as well as Higher National Diploma in Environmental Management.

He disclosed that the college is making efforts to introduce new courses like epitology, disease control altimetry and if possible to start Nursing and Midwifery courses respectively.

He disclosed that the college had so far more than three thousand students, 66 permanent staff, 170 part-time staff comprising of holder’s of Doctor’s, Masters, experienced passed degree holders and professional respectively.

The registrar said that “the institution is very much prepared to recieve the NBTE team since two weeks back, adding that NBTE had earlier visited the school in 2020, 2022 and they are also here now for the second round of the visit.

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed Lauds move to Upgrade Federal Medical Center Azare, General Hospital Misau

“so far they’ve gone through to inspect the output, input and all other facilities, laboratories, texts books and equipment’s as well as the courses so that we’ll achieve the goals.

The registrar however used the medium to assured the good people of Bauchi State and beyond of the college promised to upper good and quality education, urging the parents to patronised the college to grow by sending their wards through JAMB.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Why Bonga is such a success – SNEPCo MD 
Next article
‘You Are A Small Man’ – Rivers State Lawmaker Dares Gov Fubara

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  NUJ to go after fake journalists, impersonators in Bauchi

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.