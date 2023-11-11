Imo Poll : LP Raises Early Alarm, Uncover Plot To Compromise BVAs

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Fresh plots to compromise the BVAs machines at some polling units in Imo state have been uncovered.

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, in a release signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organisation, Chibuikem Diala, and made available on Saturday morning, alleged that the Head of RATECH team in charge of some LGAs in Owerri zone, has concluded plans to issue wrong passwords to polling units in some LGAs such as Owerri-North as Owerri Municipal.

The idea, according to the release, was either to generate a fake result or frustrate the voting process in specific areas where the riggers do not have strong presence.

The release said, “the Senator Athan Achonu Media Centre wishes to alert security agents and patriotic INEC staff, especially those sent from outside Owerri for this election, about plans already concluded to compromise the BVAs at various polling units in today’s election by the RATECH team.

“Specifically, this devious plan was being hatched at the Owerri Municipal and Owerri North Local Government Areas where the Head of the RATECH team has concluded plans to issue wrong passwords to PO especially those posted to polling units with large voters.

“The instruction is to ensure that some of the BVAS machines malfunction at the Polling Units. The purpose is to either generate a fake result or frustrate the voting process in specific areas where the riggers does not have strong presence.”

The party described the move as both shameful and devilish, urging the security agents to beam their searchlights in those areas and arrest those involved in the inglorious act.

It added, “all party agents in every booth and ward, as well as voters should hold the ‘RATHEC Team responsible, not the POs, wherever BVAs password is wrong because it has been compromised. We also urge all POs to escalate this criminality wherever it is found.

“The agents and indeed all Imo Voters must resist this and insist that the proper thing is done.

“We vehemently condemn this evil plot and call on the INEC Commissioners we have been told were seconded to the state to ensure a free, fair, and smooth exercise to forestall this, as the opposition parties can never accept it. We request that the head of the RATECH team in Owerri Federal Constituency and indeed all other LGAs should be cautioned before they discredit a process that is meant to yield positive outcomes.

“We also charge security operatives to ensure that compromised INEC staff do not create a crisis during this electoral exercise.”