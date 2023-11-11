8.4 C
New York
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo Poll : LP Raises Early Alarm, Uncover Plot To Compromise BVAs

Politics
Labour Party USA Reconstituted
Labor party logo

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Fresh plots to compromise the BVAs machines at some polling units in Imo state have been uncovered.

The Labour Party governorship candidate, Senator Athan Achonu, in a release signed by the Director of Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organisation, Chibuikem Diala, and made available on Saturday morning, alleged that the Head of RATECH team in charge of some LGAs in Owerri zone, has concluded plans to issue wrong passwords to polling units in some LGAs such as Owerri-North as Owerri Municipal.

The idea, according to the release, was either to generate a fake result or frustrate the voting process in specific areas where the riggers do not have strong presence.

The release said, “the Senator Athan Achonu Media Centre wishes to alert security agents and patriotic INEC staff, especially those sent from outside Owerri for this election, about plans already concluded to compromise the BVAs at various polling units in today’s election by the RATECH team.

READ ALSO  Imo Poll : Labour Party Demands Manual, Electronic Transmission, Warns Against Complexity

“Specifically, this devious plan was being hatched at the Owerri Municipal and Owerri North Local Government Areas where the Head of the RATECH team has concluded plans to issue wrong passwords to PO especially those posted to polling units with large voters.

“The instruction is to ensure that some of the BVAS machines malfunction at the Polling Units. The purpose is to either generate a fake result or frustrate the voting process in specific areas where the riggers does not have strong presence.”

The party described the move as both shameful and devilish, urging the security agents to beam their searchlights in those areas and arrest those involved in the inglorious act.

It added, “all party agents in every booth and ward, as well as voters should hold the ‘RATHEC Team responsible, not the POs, wherever BVAs password is wrong because it has been compromised. We also urge all POs to escalate this criminality wherever it is found.

READ ALSO  Strike: Court Issues Fresh Order Against NLC in Imo

“The agents and indeed all Imo Voters must resist this and insist that the proper thing is done.

“We vehemently condemn this evil plot and call on the INEC Commissioners we have been told were seconded to the state to ensure a free, fair, and smooth exercise to forestall this, as the opposition parties can never accept it. We request that the head of the RATECH team in Owerri Federal Constituency and indeed all other LGAs should be cautioned before they discredit a process that is meant to yield positive outcomes.

“We also charge security operatives to ensure that compromised INEC staff do not create a crisis during this electoral exercise.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
I Will Not Do That Again, ‘It Is Regrettable’ – Uzodimma Apologises Over Attack On NLC President
Next article
Bauchi inaugurates AGILE/World Bank steering committee

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Attack: Uzodimma Blames Ajaero, WOPC Calls for Investigation, ASUP Urges Tinubu's Intervention, Outrage Looms

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.