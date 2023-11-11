Police arrest 32-year-old man for allegedly raping drunk girl in Ogun

8.4 C
Crime
The Police Command in Ogun says it has arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a drunk 16-year-old girl at Adubi area in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

SP Omolola Odutola, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed that the man, Gbenga Kolawole, had raped the girl who was said to have been drunk at that point.

The incident had occurred during an annual Church anniversary on Sunday.

“Her mother said she took the drunk girl to a nearby shop and kept her there,” she said in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday.

The command spokesperson added that the suspect was alleged to have raped the girl where she was kept but was caught by one Sunday Ibrahim.

She said that the victim was taken to Ore-Ofe Hospital in Ewekoro town for medical treatment while preliminary investigation was still on over the ignoble act.

“Following a report from an aggrieved mother, Kolawole who had unlawful carnal knowledge of the drunk girl and was caught in the act has been arrested for preliminary investigation,” the PPRO said..

