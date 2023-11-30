Bauchi guber: Court stops Bauchi APC chairman from parading himself as substantive Chairman

From. Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The Bauchi State High Court Number Seven Presided over by Justice Lamido Kabir Umar has granted an interim order that restrained the All Progressive Congress APC chairman Alhaji Aliyu Babayo Misau from parading himself as substantive Chairman of the party in the state pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice.

The suit No/BA/07/992/2023 berween plaintifs APC concerned citizens and defendants Alhaji Aliyu Babayo Misau ,All Progressive Congress APC .

Counsel to the plaintiffs Barrister Isa Mohammed filed a motion vide writ of summons alleged that Babayo contravene the laws of the party and has acted against the victory of the Party in the recent governorship election in Bauchi state.

He told the court that the chairman acted against the party constitution during the general conduct of the election 2023, because his conduct has contributed to the failure of the Governorship election in the state.

Barrister Isa told the court that it is in the interest of justice to grant this application in order to avoid any form of chaos from the agrieved members

He asked the court to restrained the APC chairman from parading himself as the Chiarman of the Party pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Barrister Isa asked the court to grant of Mandamus order directing the APC to appoint caretaker pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The Presiding Judge Justice Umar granted the order restrained Babayo from parading himself as State APC chairman.

Justice Umar ordered that the parties to past track their case, the applicant to file and served his Motion on Notice and the originating summons within fourteen days.

When the judge granted the order , the plaintiffss were unable to serve Babayo their counsel asked the court for subtituted means of service vide substituted means to wit: by pasting same on the respondent’s last known place of abode or at his house situates at Makurdi Road, GRA Bauchi, Bauchi State, which was granted by Justice Umar and fixed 11th December 2023. as the return date for hearing on the motion on notice.