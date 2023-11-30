Senator Umeh, Others Keep Mum As Gunmen Ravage His Community, Kill Four Security Men

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Stakeholders and politicians representing the good people of Aguluzigbo community in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra have unimaginably remained silent over the recent bloody attack in the community by gunmen two days after and still counting.

Recall that yet-to-be-identified gunmen, on Tuesday morning, invaded Aguluzigbo where they engaged the local vigilante operatives in the community in gunfire, killing no fewer than four security men.

Although video from the scene of the attack showed two of the vigilante officials lying lifeless in the pool of their blood, while one other was seen bleeding unconsciously due to bullet wounds; a source from the community who pleaded anonymity said no fewer than four security officials died as a result of the attack.

Howbeit, two days after the attack, it is unassumable that none of the politicians representing the people of the community has reacted or commented on the incident that cost lives of the breadwinners many families who sacrificed their lives to protect others.

When contacted by this reporter for his reaction, the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Senator Victor Umeh, who is an indigene of the committee, said he was at the plenary and would get back to the reporter, but never did till date, nor did he respond to text message sent to him thereafter by this reporter.

Similarly, the member representing Dunukofia-Njikoka-Anaocha Federal Constituency, Hon. George Ozodinobi; the representative of Anaocha I Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Hon. Nkechi Ogbuefi; and the Transition Committee Chairman for Anaocha Local Government Area, Mr Gerald Ozoh, have all remained reticent over the attack.

Confirming the silence of these stakeholders, a member of Aguluzigbo community said it was unassuming to them that an attack of such magnitude and casualty happened, but their representatives all chose to remain silent despite having been speaking on anything that happened in the area and showing concern during the campaign period.

While expressing surprise at the silence of the politicians, the source explained that “Although their comments or reactions on the incident may not change more thing or anything at all, but it would mean a lot to the people they are representing, give them sense of belonging, and serve as a source of consolation to them, especially the families of the murdered security officials who have been in pain and sorrow since then.”

“But surprisingly, none of our politicians has said ‘pim’, as if it was not human beings that were killed. Is it because this is not election period and because we are no longer in campaign season? This is really not right. If it was a child of big man or their fellow politician that was killed now, will they keep quiet like this?” he added.