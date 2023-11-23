APC Dissolves Rivers SWC, LG Executives, Constitute Caretaker Committee As Amaechi Loses Grips

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the dissolution of the Executive Committee of the party in Rivers State, thereby giving full control of the party in the state allegedly to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The party also announced the constitution of a Caretaker Committee to undertake the electronic registration of its members in the state starting from ward and local government levels.

The Caretaker Committee led by Chief Tony Okocha, is reportedly drawn from mostly loyalists of the immediate past governor.

The development may not sit well for Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of Transportation and his faction in the party, including Tonye Cole, governorship candidate of the party in the last general elections.

The duo may be forced out of the party in Rivers, sources said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Barrister Felix Morka, who announced the decision of the party’s National Working Committee said the dissolution of the party’s executive committee was in the overall interest of the party adding that dissolution of the Rivers State Executives of the Party cut across all levels of the party, ward, LGA and State.

Morka read out the Party’s decision signed by the National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje and Deputy National Secretary, Festus Fuanter.

He disclosed that the Caretaker Committee is mandated to conduct a comprehensive and fresh electronic party registration of all members in the State.

He said “The Caretaker Committee subject to the directives of the NWC was entrusted with preparing for the conduct of congresses to facilitate the emergence of new Executive Committees for the Party at various levels, extending from the ward to the State.

“The Caretaker Committee will be inaugurated on Friday, 24th November 2023 at the Party’s National Secretariat, Abuja. Other members of the committee are, Chief Eric Nwibani (Secretary), Hon. Chibuike Ikenga, Prince Stephen Abolo, Hon. Silvester Vidin, Senibo Karibi Dan-Jumbo and Miss Darling Amadi.