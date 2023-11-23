Imo Teachers To Retire At 65 As Uzodimma Assents To Bill Extending Teachers’ Retirement Age

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma had on Wednesday,22 Nov assented to bill extending Imo State Teachers retirement age.

The retirement age for teachers before now was either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

Speaking after signing the bill into law, Uzodimma said the new law would encourage teachers in public schools in the state.

“Having given the teachers extra five years, they are expected to bring out their time and work harder to give Imo children the best form of teaching and learning and graduate them as the best in Nigeria,” he said.

He described the gesture as “value addition” and challenged the teachers to show more commitment and seriousness to their job.

Uzodimma congratulated them, adding that the “law is to encourage teachers to have a sense of work security and be more effective and efficient in their duties”.

Earlier in a remarkpresenting, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Chike Olemgbe, said the Executive Bill was forwarded to the House and was passed after the Third Reading on November 16.

Olemgbe expressed joy that the bill entitled, “the Bill to Domesticate and Harmonise the Retirement Age of Teachers in Imo State”, was the first bill to be passed by the 10th Assembly.

He commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of his people.

Olemgbe said that the bill was well-thought and described its passage and signing into law as “historical”.