8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Imo Teachers To Retire At 65 As Uzodimma Assents To Bill Extending Teachers’ Retirement Age

S/East
Imo Teachers To Retire At 65 As Uzodimma Assents To Bill Extending Teachers’ Retirement Age
Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma had on Wednesday,22 Nov assented to bill extending Imo State Teachers retirement age.

The retirement age for teachers before now was either 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

Speaking after signing the bill into law, Uzodimma said the new law would encourage teachers in public schools in the state.

“Having given the teachers extra five years, they are expected to bring out their time and work harder to give Imo children the best form of teaching and learning and graduate them as the best in Nigeria,” he said.

READ ALSO  Ebonyi : Bandits On Rampage, Attack Police Officers On Patrol

He described the gesture as “value addition” and challenged the teachers to show more commitment and seriousness to their job.

Uzodimma congratulated them, adding that the “law is to encourage teachers to have a sense of work security and be more effective and efficient in their duties”.

Earlier in a remarkpresenting, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Chike Olemgbe, said the Executive Bill was forwarded to the House and was passed after the Third Reading on November 16.

Olemgbe expressed joy that the bill entitled, “the Bill to Domesticate and Harmonise the Retirement Age of Teachers in Imo State”, was the first bill to be passed by the 10th Assembly.

READ ALSO  Uzodinma In Trouble As Party Goes To Court Over Missing Party Logo

He commended the governor for showing concern for the welfare of his people.

Olemgbe said that the bill was well-thought and described its passage and signing into law as “historical”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
APC Dissolves Rivers SWC, LG Executives, Constitute Caretaker Committee As Amaechi Loses Grips
Next article
Uzodinma In Trouble As Party Goes To Court Over Missing Party Logo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Imo guber: LP protests against delay in release of CTCs of documents

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.