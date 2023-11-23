FCC: Federal High Court Reaffirms Sanctity of our Laws – By Osita Chidoka

…..President Tinubu Should Appoint A New Chairman and Secretary Immediately

Delivering judgment on the matter on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the former President did not comply with the provisions of the Constitution and the FCC Act in the appointment of Tukur and Dankaka.

He said, “Therefore, I find that there has been failure of the 1st defendant to comply with the provision of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 4 (1) (a) of the FCC Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 4 of the Guiding Principles and Formulae for the Distribution of all Cadres of Posts,1997 made pursuant to Section 4 (1) (a) of the FCCE Act, 2004.”

This judgement, in a case brought by Festus Onifade, is a validation and judicial endorsement of my vigorous campaign against President Buhari’s destruction of our national diversity. On Apr 30, 2020, I wrote requesting the Senate to reject the nominee for FCC Chairman, as It was a violation of the federal Character law.

In March 2021, I raised the alarm again, asking President Buhari not to extend the tenure of the Secretary, a Northerner, like the Chairman. President Buhari flagrantly ignored all wise counsel and reappointed him.

Today, the Federal High Court has reaffirmed the sanctity of our laws, and I call on President Bola Tinubu to stand on the side of the nascent Nigeria that is rule-governed, respectful of its diversity, and conscious of its historic role as the leading black nation and appoint a new Chairman and Secretary of the FCC immediately.

I am hopeful because I will act to make Nigeria better. To complain and do nothing makes you complicit in the trouble with Nigeria.

Osita Chidoka

22 November 2023