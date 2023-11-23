8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Search
Subscribe

FCC: Federal High Court Reaffirms Sanctity of our Laws – By Osita Chidoka

Guest Viewpoint
Osita Chidoka

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

…..President Tinubu Should Appoint A New Chairman and Secretary Immediately

Delivering judgment on the matter on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the former President did not comply with the provisions of the Constitution and the FCC Act in the appointment of Tukur and Dankaka.

He said, “Therefore, I find that there has been failure of the 1st defendant to comply with the provision of Section 14 (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Section 4 (1) (a) of the FCC Establishment Act, 2004 and Section 4 of the Guiding Principles and Formulae for the Distribution of all Cadres of Posts,1997 made pursuant to Section 4 (1) (a) of the FCCE Act, 2004.”

READ ALSO  Gov Hope Uzodimma's Successful Reelection: A Story Of Mandate Renewal - By Hon. Collins Ughalaa KSC

This judgement, in a case brought by Festus Onifade, is a validation and judicial endorsement of my vigorous campaign against President Buhari’s destruction of our national diversity. On Apr 30, 2020, I wrote requesting the Senate to reject the nominee for FCC Chairman, as It was a violation of the federal Character law.

In March 2021, I raised the alarm again, asking President Buhari not to extend the tenure of the Secretary, a Northerner, like the Chairman. President Buhari flagrantly ignored all wise counsel and reappointed him.

Today, the Federal High Court has reaffirmed the sanctity of our laws, and I call on President Bola Tinubu to stand on the side of the nascent Nigeria that is rule-governed, respectful of its diversity, and conscious of its historic role as the leading black nation and appoint a new Chairman and Secretary of the FCC immediately.

READ ALSO  Dearth of Opposition in Our Democracy - By Sanusi Muhammad

I am hopeful because I will act to make Nigeria better. To complain and do nothing makes you complicit in the trouble with Nigeria.

Osita Chidoka
22 November 2023

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Appeal Court restates order sacking Abba Yusuf as Kano State Governor
Next article
APC Dissolves Rivers SWC, LG Executives, Constitute Caretaker Committee As Amaechi Loses Grips

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  My name is Nigeria - By Prince Charles Dickson PhD

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.