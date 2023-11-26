Anambra’s Engineer Okeke Emerges Youngest Winner at 2023 ALDHSHAF Award

Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a historic triumph, as Engr. David Chizoba Okeke clinched the Africa Leadership for Development and Humanitarian Service Hall of Fame (ALDHSHAF) Award for the year 2023.

This was announced at the 2023 ALDHSHAF Award ceremony, held at Sandralia Hotel, Jabi, Abuja, on Saturday, November 25, 2023, where he emerged as the youngest awardee among other illustrious and distinguished personalities honoured at the ceremony.

Engr. Okeke, born on April 29, 1987, in Umueze Amawbia, Awka South, Anambra State, has ascended to this pinnacle of achievement through a journey distinguished by academic excellence, professional commitment, and impactful leadership.

Commencing his education at Success Private School, Maiduguri, Engr. Okeke’s path led him through Modern Private Secondary School, Maiduguri, and Government Technical College (GTC), Awka. His academic pursuits culminated in a Bachelor of Engineering (B.Eng) from Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, in 2011.

Within Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Engr. Okeke contributed significantly to civil design, analysis, survey inspections, maintenance, and monitoring. His dedication propelled him to rapid promotions within the university’s Works Services Department.

His leadership footprint extends across various roles within the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE). Notably, he chaired committees such as Officer Training School (OTS), National Engineering Conference/AGM in Kano and Abuja, and the Junior/Secondary Science/Maths Quiz competition.

Beyond local spheres, Engr. Okeke’s influence reverberates nationally, evident in his committee roles within the NSE, including Engineering Technology & Innovation. Recognition followed in the form of awards for dedicated service and effective service delivery.

As a Registered Engineer with the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) and a Corporate Member of the NSE, Engr. Okeke left an indelible mark on Anambra State through private building infrastructure and road maintenance projects.

Speaking after receiving the award, Engr. Okeke, who responded to the honour with humility, appreciated the organizers for finding him worthy, describing it as a call for increased humanitarian service.

While noting that his focus extends to young engineers, secondary science school children, and orphanages, Engr. Okeke, married to Mrs. Promise C. Okeke, further harped on the need for them to uphold the virtue of excellence in whatever they are doing.

The 2023 ALDHSHAF Award ceremony marked Engr. Okeke’s international recognition across 52 African nations and globally. As the youngest hall of fame inductee, he joins a distinguished league of ambassadors, ministers, commissioners, directors-general, professors, and MD/CEOs.

Congratulating the young awardee, Engr. Okeke; the Public Relations Officer of the NSE, Awka Branch, Engr. Obinna Adim commended him for his outstanding and impactful leadership as the Chairman, the Nigerian Society of Engineers Awka Branch, as well as for his leadership and humanitarian service, adding that the ALDHSHAF Award underscores his exceptional contributions and sets him apart as a beacon for future leaders.

He further recognized Engr. Okeke’s journey as an inspiration within the engineering community and beyond, while praying for his story to motivate aspiring leaders to reach new heights.