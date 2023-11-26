Land Grabbing : Gov Uzodimma Opens Up, Vows To Demolish Illegal Structures

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

Government of Imo State has denied issuing certificate of occupancy to individuals since assumption of Governor Hope Uzodimma in office.

The Government has vowed to take civil actions against actors who are behind land Grabbing in the state.

This was made known to Newsmen in a press statement signed by Declan Emelumba, Commissioner For information and strategy in the Imo State.

In the press statement, the government also threatened to demolish Illegal Structures which were not approved with due process,under his administration.

The statement read in full; “IMO STATE SPECIAL GOVERNMENT PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

“The Imo State Government wishes to reiterate that

“1 Since the inception of the government of His Excellency Sen Hope Uzodimma in January 2020, the government has not approved any allocation of land except for public institutions. The public is therefore reminded that any land allocation documents being paraded as purportedly issued by the government are fake and illegal.

“2 The government is aware that Certificate of Occupancy titles have been forged and back dated to cover illegal land allocations by some unscrupulous public officers. Consequently, anyone caught with such forged C of O’s will be made to face the full weight of the law.

“3 Finally, the government is aware that some desperate land grabbers are making efforts to develop on lands recovered by the government as contained in relevant government White Papers. Those concerned should take notice that the government will not hesitate to demolish any structure erected on such recovered lands at any time and at any stage they are detected, without recourse to anybody.

“Be warned.”