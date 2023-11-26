Lagos-based Zaar Ethnic Group Launches Education Trust Fund

From: Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Lagos state branch of Zaar Development Association (ZDA) has during the weekend, celebrated her annual cultural festival Lhm Zaar with a launching of education trust fund to assist children of the less privileged in their educational pursuit.

Speaking on the topic, “The Role of Education in Community Development: Zaar Land in Perspective”, Dr. Sanda Yakubu Nehemiah of the department of estate management, University of Jos, plateau State, Nigeria.

The event which took place at the Police Children school, Obalande Police barracks Lagos, attracted hundreds of Zaar ethnic sons and daughters and other dignitaries.

“I am asked to talk on The Role of Education in Community Development. I would like to request that you permit me to discuss the topic in the context of Zaar Land so it would read: The Role of Education in Community Development: Zaar Land in Perspective”, he said.

According to him, “this paper, therefore, explores and dwells on the parts of the topic: Community development, education, and Zaar Land. It is the intent of the presenter, that it would be a discussion session rather than a strait jacket exercise where the speaker does the speaking, and the audience listens”..

He said that the Zaar land in Bogoro and Tafawa-Balewa local government areas of Bauchi state is a community of people knitted together by blood and ancestral heritage.

“We are a community of people with rich cultural heritage and societal norms. We are a community of law and order. Make no mistakes, we have been able to govern and rule ourselves through the instrumentality of our culture and tradition”, Nehemiah pointed out.

“Like other tribes in the Middle Belt Nigeria, the characteristics, culture, customs, social norms, and values collectively define the identity of the Zaar people – brave and upright even in the face of difficulties”, he further explained.

Dr. Nehemiah who said that the Zaar people are predominantly Christians, pointed however that, the choice of Christianity over other religions had a strong correlation with their culture and tradition.

He said that the aarly contact with missionaries exposed the Zaar to Western civilization and education which made it possible for the Zaar to arguably the most educated tribe in Bauchi State.

Adding that the Zaar culture promotes and believes in purity, honesty, integrity, truth, justice, equality, contentment, hospitality, mutual respect, self-dignity, peaceful coexistence, hospitality, courage, patriotism, and fait

” Education helps to create an environment where people can thrive in all areas, including Equal rights, Equal opportunity, and Equal treatment (3 Es). Also helps people become active in their struggle to lead a better-quality life and to improve their environment.

He further said that “Education is the foundation for effective and successful community development. Building solid and long-lasting relationships among communities is impossible if they cannot communicate. Education enables people of different cultures, races, ethnicities, religions, and colours to create an understanding and trusting relationship. Therefore, many theorists agree that community development and education walk together”

“Education can bring peace to a community: It helps people to live in harmony with their communities and environment because everyone has something essential to contribute when they are educated. Rather than spending time hating others, people will start to appreciate each other because of their diverse backgrounds and perspectives. People who receive education are more likely to be compassionate about the world around them. They understand how different cultures operate and why certain things happen in society based on differences between groups of people. This is important for establishing peace in society”

“It is difficult to build strong, trusting relationships among people if they cannot communicate. Education helps break down barriers and create an understanding among different cultures, races, religions, etc. The importance of education does not stop there, though. Education is something that people should invest in. After all, education is the key to building a better future for all people. It gives them the knowledge they need to develop their skills so that they can go out into the world ready to tackle any challenge that comes their way. In addition to this, education helps establish peace in society. Education teaches people how to think logically and analytically, which is a skill that employers look for when hiring new employees”

In his part, Mr. Danny Luka Zarmi who is the chairman of the Zaar Development Association (ZDA) Lagos branch expressed their appreciation to those who grace the occasion and also for their support and partnership with ZDA Lagos, their presence make the occasion lively, and advice Zaar people in Lagos not to take the gesture for granted.

Zarmi said that the Lunching of the Zaar Education Foundation will empower the teaming youths, most especially those who can not afford to go school due to their background.

He said that their target is to sponsor five (5) of its members every year to study in University.

Chairman of the association, Mr. Danny Luka Zarmi advises the good people of Zaar land who base in Lagos State to be there brothers keepers and live in peace and harmony with one another for the development of the entire Zaar Land, Bauchi, Lagos States and Nigeria at large.