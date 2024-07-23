Anambra State Police Command Mourns Former PPRO, Haruna Mohammed

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Command has expressed its sadness over the death of CSP Haruna Mohammed, who served as the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command from May 2018 to March 2021 before handing over the SP Ikenga Tochukwu as the Command’s Spokesperson.

CSP Mohammed whose news of death sent waves of shock to many groups and individuals who knew him, was a jolly good fellow who served the Force in various capacities and in different parts of the State.

Until his death, he was the second in Command at the State Intelligent Department SID of Gombe State Police Command.

Reacting through a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, the Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu, described Mohammed’s death as an irreparable loss to the entire Nigeria Police Force.

According to him, the Command offers its condolences to the family members of the deceased and his loved ones, while also praying God to grant Mohammed’s soul eternal rest and give the bereaved the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.