Kaduna-South Senator launches 'SMK Get Involved' app for effective representation

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

The Kaduna-South Senator, Barr. Sunday Marshall Katung, has on Friday launched his official ‘SMK Get Involved’ app an online community designed to track his activities and listen to complaints, and suggestions from his constituents for effective communication.

In a statement signed by the Head of the media ‘Phoenix group,’ Vayan..and issued to newsmen in Kaduna, said the app will bridge the gap between the Kaduna-South Senator and his constituents by ensuring an effective two-way grassroots community communication system.

According to him, the app would help showcase his activities and developmental strides at the Red Chambers.

” The app was built to be a digital headquarters of the Senator to track his activities in the Senate and to coordinate and share information with both prospective Ambassadors with the SMK Get Involved Ambassadors.

” The Facebook Community can be searched as “SMK Get Involved Ambassadors” to join, ” he added.

He stated:” The Senator posited that the app would put him on his toes, while also educating his constituents so that the end goal must at all times be not for one person, but for the development of the region.

” This is a step in the right direction to revolutionize the politics and leadership of our region.

” The app also offers everyone an opportunity to get connected directly to the Federal lawmaker and express their opinions on issues that bother their communities.

” Our region has over the years been subjected to the most heinous attacks and unending killings, This app will help our constituents report emergencies as they’re happening and drastic measures will be taken in collaboration with security agencies to address them.

” We, therefore called on everyone who desires to see enhanced democratic dividends should endeavor to download the ‘SMK Get Involved’ Mobile app at the Google Play store, as critical developmental issues will be discussed and published.

“The SMK Get Involved mobile app will mirror the senator’s official website,” Vayan concluded.
www.sundaymarshallkatung.org.

End..

