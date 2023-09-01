8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 1, 2023
National
Nigerian Army sends strong warning to soldiers plotting to overthrow Tinubu’s govt
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The Nigerian Army has sent a note of warning to soldiers that may be plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s government in a coup.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division Nigerian Army (NA), Major General Mohammed Takuti Usman, gave the charge on Wednesday, August 30, warning that the Nigerian Armed Forces would not condone any form of disloyalty.

Speaking while addressing soldiers at the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Usman stated that their loyalty must be to the President first, and then down the ladder, to the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, to their Brigade Commander.

The army chief warned that there is no room for any form of disloyalty within the Nigerian military, and those who can’t be loyal are free to resign for other works.

TrackNews understands that the warning comes amid the military coup spreading across African nations, with Gabon being the latest, on Wednesday.

Flanked by the Commander 35 Artillery Brigade, Brigadier General Mohammed Tajudeen Aminu, Major General Usman said while the military authorities know there are challenges, they are not peculiar to the Brigade Command and efforts are in top gear to tackle them.

The officer charged the soldiers to always display discipline, loyalty, and top professionalism.

The GOC commissioned a Quarter Guard project at the Barrack during his visit, noting that Nigeria wouldn’t be a safe place if there were no soldiers in the country

