Don’t blame judges alone over delay in dispense of justice – Appeal Court judge

Justice of the Appeal Court, Binta Zubairu

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

Newly promoted Justice of the Appeal Court, Binta Zubairu, has said that judges are being falsely accused of delay in dispensing justice.

According to Zubairu, judges work in a team with the prosecutors, lawyers and others and as such should not be blamed for the delay in the dispensation of justice.

She spoke in Zaria, Kaduna State, during a reception to honour her, following her elevation as an Appeal Court judge.

“We don’t talk and nobody speaks for us; speedy dispensation of justice requires the prompt efforts of police, prosecution, assembling of exhibits and the lawyers,” she said.

Justice Zubairu noted that sometimes, the judges or magistrates would be willing but the prosecution would not be ready or the lawyers would come with excuses.

She insisted that it is not always the court that delays cases, saying that “as justices, we could not be heard as such and all the blames are shifted to us, even the police, while conducting an investigation on a simple case, would take them long time to come up with the report of their investigation.”

But Zubairu said there were some exceptional cases where a judge might be indisposed or be constrained by some personal challenges.

She hailed the Zazzau Emirate for identifying and rejoicing following her elevation to the appellate court noting that the feat was for the entire Zazzau Emirate Council and Nigeria as well.

Earlier in his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, was full of praise for the newly promoted justice, urging her Tobe a good ambassador of the entire Emirate.

“The emirate is proud of justice Binta’s achievement being the first female to attain that height in the judiciary.

“I urge you to be good ambassador of the emirate by exhibiting high sense of honesty and professionalism,” he said.

Also speaking on the occassion, the Chairman, Presidential task force committee on prison decongestion and former FCT Chief Judge, Ishaq Bello, admonished to always imbibe the culture of hardwork and dedication in their quest for excellence.

