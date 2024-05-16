Abia Have Keyed Into Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda – Gov Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration has aligned with the Federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the health sector to achieve improved access to quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has said that his administration has aligned with the Federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda in the health sector to achieve improved access to quality healthcare delivery in the state.

Otti stated this while receiving the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim and her team who were in Abia on an advocacy visit.

He highlighted the shared objectives between Abia and the Federal Government, especially in the area of health and emphasized a mutual drive towards a common purpose despite political differences.

According to Otti: “Given all the things you reeled out about the President’s renewed hope agenda with specific reference to health, I didn’t think I would be exaggerating if I say that even if we’re not in the same party, we are on the same pedestal. We are driving towards the same purpose.

“We already keyed in on this renewed hope agenda of the Federal government. Because listening to you, all the areas that the Federal government is interested in, are also the areas we are interested in.”

Governor Otti listed his achievements in the health sector to include a robust budget for the healthcare delivery system, restoration of accreditation for the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, clearing of health workers’ salaries, tackling of maternal and child mortality rates, among others.

He affirmed his administration’s readiness to collaborate with the Federal Government in quality healthcare delivery for the people.

Earlier in her speech, the Special Adviser to the President on Health, Dr Salma Ibrahim, called for partnership between Abia and the Federal Government to accelerate health sector transformation initiatives outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

She called for sustained efforts in the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the country, assuring that the Federal government would support Abia State in achieving various health policies, even as she commended Otti for increasing budgetary allocation to healthcare by 15 percent.