Why we went to Appeal Court – Bauchi APC guber candidate, Sadique Abubakar

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Bauchi state, Ambassador Sadique Baba Abubakar has said that the party decided to go to Appeal Court to seek for justice over the Tribunal verdict judgement which affirmed the election victory of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

He described the recent victory of Governor Bala Mohammed at the election petition tribunal as a temporary setback for his quest to reclaim his stolen mandate. Abubakar who is the former Chief of Air Staff of the Nigerian Air Force and closest rival of incumbent Governor Mohammed of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 18 governorship election made this known while reacting to the recent judgement of the Guber election petition tribunal yesterday. While appealing to his teaming supporters, especially the All Progressives Congress (APC) members to remain calm and peaceful vowed to appeal the tribunal's judgement which affirmed the election victory of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“I want to urge you, especially members of the APC to remain calm as we work tirelessly to ensure that justice is done to us. We will use all the instruments of the law to make sure that we get what belongs to us”, he said.

According to him, it is well known that the APC won the governorship election but the ruling party is using the resources of the state to stay in power at all cost. "We went to the tribunal because we felt we were short-changed during the governorship election. We thank our teaming supporters and the well-meaning people of Bauchi state for their support in this journey of seeking justice, in Sha Allah we will succeed", Ambassador Abubakar further said. "We thank Allah that the Nigerian Constitution has given us the opportunity to seek for justice in three stages. We will not relent until we get the right judgement", the APC Guber candidate vowed. The APC governorship candidate who said information available to him indicated that many Bauchi citizens have been praying and fasting, giving alms to the needy to enable him succeed in the court, urged them to continue until their stolen mandate is restored. "You are all aware that a judgement was passed on the 20th of September by the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which did not favor us. We are not going to stop, we will move to the next level of the judiciary", Ambassador Abubakar declared. He said that the All Progressives Congress APC is enjoying the support of the people of Bauchi state because the policies of the ruling party is not pleasant to them.