If Not For Wike, Fubara Would Be A Level 14 Civil Servant

A former Commissioner for Works in Rivers State, George-Kelly Alabo, has stated that the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, would have been “a level 14 officer in the civil service” if not for his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, who helped him to rise.

Alabo resigned from the cabinet of Fubara in March before he became the Director-General of the Border Communities Development Agency.

Speaking on his resignation in a video shared by Channels Television, Alabo declared his loyalty to Wike, saying he couldn’t be seen as a betrayer.

“My loyalty lies irreversibly with Nyesom Wike.

“ Let me tell you something, we must not forget those who helped us to climb. The governor, for instance, would have been a level 14 civil servant in the Ministry of Finance if not for Wike who made him a DFA, Permanent Secretary, Accountant General, and governor,” he said.

On his disagreement with the governor, the former commissioner said he couldn’t have taken sides with Fubara because he did not fulfil his side of the peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu.

“Part of the resolution was that the budget should be represented to the House of Assembly. So, there is no appropriation. How are you spending? That’s probably why I couldn’t side with him,” he stated.

Fubara and his godfather, Wike, have been at loggerheads since some lawmakers loyal to the Federal Capital Minister moved to impeach the governor.

Speaking on Saturday, the minister apologised to the people of the state, saying he made a mistake that would be corrected at the appropriate time.

He, however, did not disclose the nature of the mistake.

“I want to say this clearly: in life, we make mistakes. I have made a mistake. I own it up, and I say God forgive me. I have said all of you forgive me. But we will correct it at the appropriate time,” he said