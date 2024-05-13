Southeast Nigeria Not Available For US, French Or Any Foreign Military Base, IPOB Warns Tinubu Government

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned against any plan by President Bola Tinubu’s administration to allocate any part of Southeast Nigeria to either the United States of America or France for the establishment of a military base.

IPOB issued the warning in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful and made available to journalists on Monday.

Powerful stated that if the Nigerian government is interested in hosting US and French military bases, such bases should be moved to the Northern region of the country where terrorists are on a rampage.

He said, “IPOB intelligence unit MBranch revealed that Biafran territory will become very unsafe should the USA and French bring down their military bases in our land.

“The Nigerian government must understand that Biafrans do not have enough land let alone the one that will warehouse either an American or French military base.

“Currently, Biafrans are battling to curtail the terrorists groomed and sent to our region by Northern elders and their leaders.

“We don’t want terrorists to target Biafra Land because of US and French military presence.”

The IPOB spokesperson stated that unconfirmed reports claimed that the Nigerian government was in secret discussions with the French and US governments to set up their military bases in Nigeria “after being booted out from the Sahel regions of West Africa.”

He said if the Nigerian government succumbs to pressure and allows the establishment of US and French military bases in the West African country, it will regret the decision.

He said, “If Nigeria is unable to curtail the activities of the local terrorists, what will happen if the foreign terrorists see Nigeria as a potential abode or target?

“Unfortunately, the Nigerian Government has never taken her citizens into consideration in any decision-making and certainly will not consider their citizen’s safety in the decision of hosting foreign military bases as long as dollars are involved.

“If the Nigerian Government eventually agrees to allow the US and France to establish their military bases in Nigeria, let such military bases be sited in the Northern and Western regions of Nigeria.

“Northern and Western regions of Nigeria have the larger landmass and are borderlands between Nigeria and other West African countries.

“Moreso, Western and Northern regions have been hosting all the foreign institutions and projects for years and, therefore, should host the foreign military bases.

“The Eastern Region does not have sufficient land for developmental projects and agricultural programs let alone having space to warehouse foreign military bases.

“We wish to remind the US and French governments that Biafra Land cannot accommodate any military base. Yes, Biafra has IPOB leadership as leaders of the new Nation and whatever concerns our Nation must go through the IPOB movement’s leadership.

“We are making it very clear that our land is not available for any military base. Allowing any foreign military base in our land is an infringement to the Biafra status and sovereignty.”