BAROTA set to commences training of Marshall

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

In it’s efforts to reduce road traffic and accidents within the state capital and beyond, the Bauchi State Road Traffic Management Agency BAROTA will commence training of its newly recruited Cadet and Core Marshall in the state.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Director General of the Agency Barrister Umar Garba Umar stated this when he received a delegation members of the house committee on works and transport in his office, Bauchi.

Barrister Umar said already the Agency had send the list of about two hundred and fifty personnel’s (250) to governor Bala Mohammed for approving the take up of the training exercise.

READ ALSO  Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads

He also used the forum to call on people of the state to always obey traffic rules and regulations as well as management system especially in this ember months.

Also speaking the chairman house committee on work and transport in the State House of Assembly Garba Adamu Kawo said they are in BAROTA to checkmate their past and present activities to ensure effective service delivery in traffic management in the state.

Recall that the Agency BAROTA was established by the present administration of Governor Bala Mohammed with a view to reduced traffic on the major roads and streets in the metropolitan as well as to create job opportunities and improved revenue generation among others.

READ ALSO  Tribunal Sacks Gombe Speaker Rt Hon Abubakar Muhammed Luggerewo

 

