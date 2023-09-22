8.4 C
New York
Friday, September 22, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Ejiogu Condemns Imo Attack, Says Two Wrongs Don’t Make a Right

S/East
Ejiogu Condemns Imo Attack, Says Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
Ejiogu Condemns Imo Attack, Says Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo state, Sir Tony Ejiogu has condemned the killing of eight security personnel at Oriagu, Ehime-Mbano LGA of the state.

In an emotional statement on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Ejiogu expressed sadness over the Tuesday morning event.

Security operatives of the joint task force were said to have been on patrol along Aba-branch Oriagu in Ehime-Mbano road on Tuesday morning when some unknown gunmen ambushed them and killed eight security agents.

“It breaks my heart to know that eight innocent families with children have been made to lose their breadwinners in the course of looking for their daily bread.

READ ALSO  Imo Guber: You Fielded Weak Candidates against Uzodimma – IGA Boss blast political parties

“For how long are we going to continue shedding innocent blood? Whatever our differences are, are they truly worth the lives of our fellow brothers and sisters?

“When the system continues to fail in protecting our lives and property, isn’t this the more reason to unite with and support our security agencies to help them protect us better?

“A man doesn’t set his house ablaze to prove a point. The men killed are human beings with families, and the devastating effect this gruesome act would have on innocent families left behind is better imagined than experienced,” he said.

While emphasizing the need to prevent the security situation in Imo state from further degenerating, he appealed to security agencies not to retaliate.

READ ALSO  Uzodimma: Killers of security operatives at Ehime Mbano will be fished out

He also appealed to citizens who may be aggrieved for many reasons to always seek the non-violent path.

“While I call on my people to please embrace dialogue and negotiations as the best way to resolve differences, I am also in the same vein appealing to soldiers and other security agents to please resist the urge for revenge and desist from any act of reprisal attack.

“This will only affect innocent citizens and would further incite a vicious circle of hate and violence. Two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BAROTA set to commences training of Marshall
Next article
UBA Group Chairman, Tony O. Elumelu, Applauded by Distinguished Leaders for Youth Empowerment in Africa

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Save Enugu Group Congratulates Governor Mbah On His Tribunal Victory

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.